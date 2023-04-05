Texas Pacific (TPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Texas Pacific (TPL) closed the most recent trading day at $1,764.98, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the landowner had lost 2.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $12.57, down 0.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.54 million, up 11.67% from the prior-year quarter.

TPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $54.24 per share and revenue of $702.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.11% and +5.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Texas Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Texas Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.01, which means Texas Pacific is trading at a premium to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

