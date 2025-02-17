Texas Pacific Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) is one of the largest landowners in Texas, primarily engaged in managing and monetizing vast land holdings in the oil-rich Permian Basin. Valued at a market cap of $31.5 billion, it generates revenue through land sales, easements, royalties from oil and gas production, and water services for energy operations.

TPL shares have substantially exceeded the broader market over the past year, surging 186.6% over the past 52 weeks and rising 24.1% in 2025. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 22.3% over the past year and is up 4% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, Texas Pacific also outpaced the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s (XOP) 2.6% gains over the past 52 weeks and is up 3.3% on a YTD basis.

Texas Pacific has been a top performer in 2024, ranking as the best Oil/Energy stock in the S&P 500 and the seventh best overall, with a 127.3% year-to-date gain. The company benefits from an asset-light model, generating revenue through oil and gas royalties, water sales, and surface leases across its 900,000 acres in the Permian Basin.

On Nov. 6, TPL shares climbed 7% after releasing its third-quarter earnings. It reported an adjusted EBITDA of $144.1 million and net income of $106.6 million or $4.63 per share. Oil and gas royalty production hit a record 28,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the past three quarters while missing on another occasion.

TPL stock has a consensus “Strong Sell” rating overall.

TPL currently trades above its mean and average price target of $917.

