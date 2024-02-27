News & Insights

Markets
TPL

Texas Pacific Receives Favorable Ruling In Stockholders' Agreement Lawsuit

February 27, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL), Tuesday announced that the Delaware Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the company in a lawsuit against the investor group regarding stockholders' agreement of June 2020.

The Court upheld the previous ruling of Delaware Court of Chancery in December 2023, which stated that the investor group should have followed the company's guidance during the voting process to increase the number of authorized shares.

The investor group comprised of Horizon Kinetics LLC, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, SoftVest Advisors, LLC and SoftVest, L.P., the company stated.

On Monday, Texas Pacific's stock closed at $1,560.23, down 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.