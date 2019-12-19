Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (Symbol: TPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $721.67, changing hands as high as $736.58 per share. Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPL's low point in its 52 week range is $409 per share, with $915.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $728.50.

