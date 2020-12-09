Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $10 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -37.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPL was $672, representing a -19.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $838.50 and a 127.76% increase over the 52 week low of $295.05.

TPL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). TPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $26.13. Zacks Investment Research reports TPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.95%, compared to an industry average of -24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.