TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST Earnings Results: $TPL Reports Quarterly Earnings

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST ($TPL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $5.24 per share, missing estimates of $17.84 by $12.60. The company also reported revenue of $195,980,000, missing estimates of $200,990,000 by $-5,010,000.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST Insider Trading Activity

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST insiders have traded $TPL stock on the open market 461 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 413 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHEAL W. DOBBS (Senior VP, Secretary and GC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,150 shares for an estimated $1,462,248 .

. CHRIS STEDDUM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,447,571 .

. MURRAY STAHL has made 349 purchases buying 621 shares for an estimated $812,962 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONNA E EPPS has made 1 purchase buying 275 shares for an estimated $350,163 and 1 sale selling 275 shares for an estimated $349,637 .

and 1 sale selling 275 shares for an estimated . STEPHANIE BUFFINGTON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 210 shares for an estimated $291,550 .

. KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC HORIZON has made 63 purchases buying 98 shares for an estimated $135,513 and 0 sales.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

