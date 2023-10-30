Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were $13.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.11.

In the trailing four quarters, Texas Pacific Land beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line twice and missed the same twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 1.25%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Texas Pacific Land Corporation price-eps-surprise | Texas Pacific Land Corporation Quote

Let’s delve into the factors that are anticipated to have influenced the company’s performance in the September-end quarter.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPL’s third-quarter earnings per share of $14.52 has witnessed two upward revisions and no downward movement in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a year-over-year decline of 13.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues of $174 million indicates an 8.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The pricing trends for oil and natural gas in the third quarter were notably positive. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices per barrel in July, August and September were $76.07, $81.39 and $89.43, respectively. While these prices did not reach the levels seen in the same quarter the previous year, they were still impressive and robust.

Texas Pacific Land is expected to have realized substantial profits from the extraction of oil and gas on its land. TPL receives royalties and lease payments from energy companies operating on its properties. It is important to note that TPL is not an oil and gas producer; rather, it generates revenues throughout the well's lifecycle from its surface and royalty ownership.

However, it is worth mentioning that TPL’s increased expenses are likely to have affected its third-quarter bottom line. Notably, the company’s total operating expenses in the second quarter reached $40.3 billion, marking a 64% increase from the same period in the previous year. The upward trajectory in costs is expected to have continued into the third quarter primarily due to the prevailing inflationary economic conditions.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Texas Pacific Landthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Texas Pacific Landhas an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Texas Pacific Land currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming quarterly reports:

MPLX LP MPLX has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX’s earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PXD’s earnings is pegged at $5.53 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.