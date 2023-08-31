Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Price Target Increased by 6.09% to 2,229.72

The average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) has been revised to 2,229.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 2,101.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,638.22 to a high of 2,887.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.78% from the latest reported closing price of 1,942.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPL is 1.02%, a decrease of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 5,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,404K shares representing 18.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 14.13% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 308K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 192K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 28.04% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 143K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 26.60% over the last quarter.

SoftVest Advisors holds 130K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Background Information

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Corporation is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on the land. The Corporation also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

