Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Price Target Increased by 25.73% to 406.24

The average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) has been revised to $406.24 / share. This is an increase of 25.73% from the prior estimate of $323.11 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $670.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.39% from the latest reported closing price of $510.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land. This is an decrease of 206 owner(s) or 15.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPL is 0.50%, an increase of 27.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 154.55% to 49,900K shares. The put/call ratio of TPL is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 10,334K shares representing 14.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares , representing an increase of 66.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,759K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 67.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 51.82% over the last quarter.

SoftVest Advisors holds 1,181K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%.

Invesco holds 856K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 66.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 620K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing an increase of 70.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.