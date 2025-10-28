Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Price Target Decreased by 14.32% to 957.76

The average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) has been revised to $957.76 / share. This is a decrease of 14.32% from the prior estimate of $1,117.88 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $631.25 to a high of $1,333.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.54% from the latest reported closing price of $916.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPL is 0.69%, an increase of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 19,545K shares. The put/call ratio of TPL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 3,578K shares representing 15.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 17.07% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 814K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 606K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 60.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 31.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 27.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.