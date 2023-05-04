Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Declares $3.25 Dividend

Texas Pacific Land said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.25 per share ($13.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $3.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $1,433.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.25%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 5.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 8.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPL is 1.27%, a decrease of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 5,577K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land is 2,114.46. The forecasts range from a low of 1,409.96 to a high of $2,887.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.54% from its latest reported closing price of 1,433.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Pacific Land is 797MM, an increase of 19.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 63.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,433K shares representing 18.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 4.03% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 326K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 23.29% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 144K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 10.50% over the last quarter.

SoftVest Advisors holds 130K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Corporation is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on the land. The Corporation also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.