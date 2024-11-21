Texas Pacific Land to replace Marathon Oil in S&P 500 at open on 11/26

ConocoPhillips (COP) is acquiring Marathon Oil (MRO) in a deal expected to close November 22, pending final closing conditions.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TPL:
- Texas Pacific Land Corporation Reports Strong Earnings
- Texas Pacific Land Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Texas Pacific Land reports Q3 EPS $4.63, one estimate $5.35
- TPL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Texas Pacific Land Expands Midland Basin Royalties
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.