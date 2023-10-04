Texas Pacific Land (FRA:9WY) Price Target Increased by 12.62% to 2,127.60

The average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land (FRA:9WY) has been revised to 2,127.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.62% from the prior estimate of 1,889.21 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,563.19 to a high of 2,755.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.01% from the latest reported closing price of 1,662.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9WY is 1.02%, a decrease of 19.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 5,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,404K shares representing 18.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9WY by 14.13% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 308K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9WY by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 192K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9WY by 28.04% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 143K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9WY by 26.60% over the last quarter.

SoftVest Advisors holds 130K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

