Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -72.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPL was $1157.2, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $1,190 and a 292.21% increase over the 52 week low of $295.05.

TPL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). TPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $22.7. Zacks Investment Research reports TPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.58%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPL Dividend History page.

