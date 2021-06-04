Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1470, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPL was $1470, representing a -17.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $1,773.95 and a 243.71% increase over the 52 week low of $427.69.

TPL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). TPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.75. Zacks Investment Research reports TPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.02%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXI with an increase of 48.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPL at 4.16%.

