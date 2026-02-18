Texas Pacific Land Corporation Reports Increase In Full Year Profit

(RTTNews) - Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $481.37 million, or $6.97 per share. This compares with $453.96 million, or $6.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $798.19 million from $705.82 million last year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

