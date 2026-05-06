Texas Pacific Land Corporation Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $142.90 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $120.65 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $236.81 million from $195.98 million last year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142.90 Mln. vs. $120.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $236.81 Mln vs. $195.98 Mln last year.

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