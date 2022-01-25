Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$3.5m in the last 12 months

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Texas Pacific Land Corporation's (NYSE:TPL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Texas Pacific Land

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Tyler Glover for US$261k worth of shares, at about US$1,649 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1,039). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Texas Pacific Land insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$1,396 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TPL Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Insiders at Texas Pacific Land Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Texas Pacific Land. We can see that Independent Trustee Murray Stahl paid US$380k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Texas Pacific Land

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Texas Pacific Land insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Texas Pacific Land Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Texas Pacific Land insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Texas Pacific Land and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

