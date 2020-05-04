Texas Oil Plan Dies, and Stocks Keep Rising

A proposal to force Texas oil producers to cut production died on Monday as several companies came out against it, and commissioners on the regulatory agency in charge expressed doubts.

Oil stocks were up after the news came out, indicating that investors are confident in the pace of the oil recovery without further government involvement. The SPDR S&P Oil Gas Exploration and Production ETF (ticker: XOP) was up 4.1% on Monday, after jumping 65% in April on hopes for a rebound. Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 3.3%.

The Texas plan, which would have cut production in the state by about a fifth, would have been a major shift for the state and the entire country. Texas is the largest oil-producing state in the U.S. by far, accounting for just under half of all production. It has long been governed by free market rules. Any company can produce whatever it wants as long as it gets financing and permits.

But Covid-19 has tested that philosophy, because its impact on the economy has led to an enormous oversupply of oil. There is as much as 25 million barrels in excess oil being produced every day in a global market that normally consumes 100 million barrels a day.

The Texas Railroad Commission is a regulator that -- despite its name -- has power over oil production. It rarely uses that power, and hasn’t set limits in more than 30 years. But two companies -- Parsley Energy (PE) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)--asked the commission to step in to balance the market. The idea was that if production was cut across the board, producers wouldn’t have to scramble to shut down wells that they might not later be able to start up again.

The commission held two hearings, and heard considerable pushback from companies that didn’t like the idea of government involvement in the oil market. Production has been slowing down even without government involvement. The number of rigs in the U.S. has fallen 49% since March 12, the week Saudi Arabia vowed to increase production as part of a supply war with Russia, according to the Baker Hughes rig count.

A forced production cut would mean all producers would have to shut down some drilling, allowing all of them to benefit from the resulting lower prices. That would likely help weaker producers that might otherwise be forced to shut down more of their drilling.

Commissioner Ryan Sitton had floated a plan to reduce production in the state by about one-fifth through a process called proration. The plan would have been contingent on other countries and states also cutting. But Sitton is just one of three commissioners and it looked increasingly clear that he couldn’t get a majority on board with his plan.

“Prorationing will not be happening,” Sitton wrote on Twitter. “I wish I could explain why so many Texans will lose their jobs while oil production drops in the U.S. worse than anywhere else, but politics beats data, so there are no answers. Just ‘free market.’”

