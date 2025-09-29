Markets
USD

Texas Manufacturing Growth Slows In September: Dallas Fed Survey

September 29, 2025 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Factory activity in Texas grew at a slower pace in September amid a weaker increase in production, but companies continue to expect increased business in the next six months, a survey by the Dallas Fed showed on Monday.

The general business activity index of the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey fell seven points to -8.7 in September.

The production index shed 10 points to reach 5.2, suggesting below-average output growth. The capacity utilization measure fell sharply to 3.9 from 13.7. The shipments index and the new orders gauge both dropped eight points each to 6.7 and -2.6, respectively.

The company outlook index was near zero in September, while the outlook uncertainty index eased to a slightly below-average reading of 13.9.

The employment measure slid 12 points to -3.4, which was the lowest reading since April. The survey found that 13 percent of firms reported net hiring, while 16 noted net layoffs. The hours worked index fell 12 points to 3.4, suggesting longer workweeks during the month.

Cost pressures remained elevated with the raw materials index at 43.4 and the wages and benefits index steady at 15.9. The finished goods prices measure slid to 11.7.

The expectations for manufacturing activity in next six months remained positive, though optimism eroded slightly. The indexes for future production and general business activity decreased along with most other measures for manufacturing activity.

That said, all were in the positive territory, suggesting increased activity in the next six months.

The survey data was collected from September 16-24 and 72 of the 116 Texas manufacturers surveyed submitted responses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.