Texas lawyer charged with multimillion-dollar fraud pleads guilty

By David Thomas

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A former San Antonio lawyer has pleaded guilty after he was charged with defrauding his clients in a "Ponzi-type" scheme that led to losses of about $25 million to $65 million, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Christopher Pettit, 56, pleaded guilty on Thursday to three counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering. He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and 10 years in prison for money laundering, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said.

Pettit is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 11. Pettit's lawyer, Matthew Allen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Pettit persuaded his clients to deposit money with his law firm, Chris Pettit and Associates PC. The clients thought their money would be poured into investments and real estate deals.

Instead, Pettit used that money to support his "extravagant lifestyle" or pay off other client debts, prosecutors said. In one scheme, he opened trustee accounts with client funds and then moved the money to his own accounts, prosecutors said.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

((D.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

