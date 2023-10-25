Texas justices weigh lawsuit by judge censured over same-sex marriage stance

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Members of the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared open to reinstating legal claims by a state judge who was rebuked by a judicial ethics commission after she refused to officiate at same-sex weddings.

The justices heard arguments in the lawsuit that Dianne Hensley, a Christian elected Texas justice of the peace, filed against the State Commission on Judicial Conduct claiming her religious rights had been violated.

An appeals court last year upheld the dismissal of Hensley's complaint, which seeks damages and an injunction against future punishment.

The commission rebuked Hensley in 2019, finding her actions cast doubt "on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person's sexual orientation." Hensley's lawsuit does not challenge that warning, and she did not appeal it. Her case instead claimed the commission had trampled on religious freedom rights.

At Wednesday's hearing, the justices wrestled with whether Hensley mistakenly failed to appeal the commission's warning, and whether the commission itself adequately considered her religious rights.

"Is the judicial conduct commission the appropriate forum to be deciding those sorts of delicate and important questions about how our rights are going to be balanced and how we are going to be governed?" Justice Jimmy Blacklock asked a lawyer for the commission, Douglas Lang.

Lang defended the commission's "responsibility and authority," and he argued Hensley's conduct, and not her religion, was at the heart of the commission's warning.

Lang said after the hearing that the justices were "very interested in the positions of both sides."

Hensley's attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, who was an architect of state anti-abortion legislative efforts, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Supreme Court in an historic 2015 decision said that same-sex couples had a right to marry nationwide.

Texas justices of the peace can be paid to officiate at weddings, but they are not required to officiate at any wedding. Hensley, a judge since 2015, hears misdemeanor and civil cases in Waco.

The judicial commission contends its warning does not constrain Hensley from practicing her faith. At the hearing, Lang said Hensley was seeking what he called a "license to discriminate."

Mitchell argued there was no state provision barring wedding officiants from discriminating on the basis of sex. "If the legislature were to pass such a law, Judge Hensley would have to follow that," Mitchell told the justices.

The case is Dianne Hensley v. State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Supreme Court of Texas, No. 22-1145.

For petitioner: Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell Law

For respondent: Douglas Lang of Thompson Coburn

Read more:

Texas judge who refused LGBT weddings wants her religious rights lawsuit revived

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.