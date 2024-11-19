Texas Instruments's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TXN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Texas Instruments. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $48,800, and 7 calls, totaling $321,720.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $202.5 and $240.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 1125.2, with a total volume reaching 5,989.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $202.5 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.72 $1.55 $1.72 $212.50 $67.4K 3 994 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $240.00 $53.9K 860 133 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.78 $1.58 $1.78 $212.50 $48.9K 3 1.4K TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $48.8 $48.2 $48.8 $240.00 $48.8K 20 10 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.75 $5.8 $210.00 $47.7K 4.6K 48

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

In light of the recent options history for Texas Instruments, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Texas Instruments With a trading volume of 2,122,882, the price of TXN is down by -2.31%, reaching $202.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. Expert Opinions on Texas Instruments

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $235.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $230. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $298. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $200. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Texas Instruments with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

