Texas Instruments's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $213,721, and 6 were calls, valued at $762,954.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $220.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.4 $6.0 $6.4 $197.50 $378.2K 0 789 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.0 $9.75 $9.9 $200.00 $198.0K 3.6K 226 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $6.65 $6.5 $6.5 $195.00 $65.0K 35 100 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.7 $7.35 $7.7 $197.50 $61.6K 0 80 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.65 $20.4 $20.65 $210.00 $51.6K 1.3K 46

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

In light of the recent options history for Texas Instruments, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Texas Instruments Trading volume stands at 4,643,588, with TXN's price down by -1.36%, positioned at $195.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $230.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Texas Instruments options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.