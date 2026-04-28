Texas Instruments (XTRA:TII) Price Target Increased by 23.23% to 232.23

The average one-year price target for Texas Instruments (XTRA:TII) has been revised to 232,23 € / share. This is an increase of 23.23% from the prior estimate of 188,45 € dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 135,38 € to a high of 299,65 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.58% from the latest reported closing price of 230,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an decrease of 1,021 owner(s) or 29.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TII is 0.30%, an increase of 36.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.74% to 780,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,325K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,164K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TII by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 24,289K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,771K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TII by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,865K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,617K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TII by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,185K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,435K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TII by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,071K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,093K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TII by 11.12% over the last quarter.

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