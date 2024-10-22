News & Insights

Stocks

Texas Instruments upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights

October 22, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments (TXN) to Buy from Hold. The company is seeing a cyclical recovery in the PC, smartphone, consumer, enterprise systems, and communications infrastructure end markets, and the firm anticipates earnings outperformance in 2025 as cyclical demand recovery gains momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While global industrial and automotive end-markets remained mixed, Texas Instruments is also seeing gains in the China EV market, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TXN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.