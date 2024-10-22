Texas Instruments upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments (TXN) to Buy from Hold. The company is seeing a cyclical recovery in the PC, smartphone, consumer, enterprise systems, and communications infrastructure end markets, and the firm anticipates earnings outperformance in 2025 as cyclical demand recovery gains momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While global industrial and automotive end-markets remained mixed, Texas Instruments is also seeing gains in the China EV market, the firm added.

