Texas Instruments Unusual Options Activity

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $167,600, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $205,514.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $220.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $12.55 $12.2 $12.4 $200.00 $62.0K 266 169 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $5.35 $4.6 $5.0 $202.50 $56.5K 599 511 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $5.3 $4.9 $4.9 $202.50 $50.9K 599 728 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $5.3 $5.15 $5.15 $200.00 $50.4K 67 13 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.8 $12.25 $12.23 $220.00 $47.5K 909 40

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Texas Instruments, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Texas Instruments Currently trading with a volume of 1,322,879, the TXN's price is down by -1.21%, now at $200.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Instruments

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $215.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

