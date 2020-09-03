Texas Instruments (TXN) to Gain Traction With New Converters

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN or TI recently took the wraps off a buck-boost converter, which is claimed to offer the lowest quiescent current (IQ) and extend battery life.



These converters extend battery life in applications pertaining to various markets like industrial and personal electronics. The company’s presence in these markets will further be strengthened owing to these converters.



These converters are designed to extend battery life by at least 50%.

More on the headlines

The new TPS63900 features the lowest IQ, 75 nA, offers 92% efficiency at 10 µA and delivers up to three times more output current than competing devices. The new converter can charge supercapacitors to buffer peak loads and protect battery capacity, thereby extending system lifetime and performance.



This enables engineers to conserve energy in wirelessly connected applications that run on batteries. The new converter keeps the system at the minimum voltage, thus maximizing battery life and reducing required maintenance for industrial applications.



In addition, the new converter increases the stability of connected applications by reducing output-voltage ripple to some extent, caused by load transients. The new converter is particularly beneficial for applications like smart water and gas meters that consume high power in a little time.



As the company continues to leverage its expertise in industrial and personal electronics products, as well as systems to launch compelling products for different markets like analog and embedded, we believe that the move is intended to boost TI’s top-line growth.

Wrapping Up

The move highlights Texas Instruments’ R&D investments in several high-margin, as well as higher-growth areas of analog and embedded segments. The company is gradually increasing exposure in industrial, automotive and personal electronics markets.



It has been integrating different functionalities into single devices and encouraging customers to opt for simpler, more power efficient as well as smaller form factor products that may potentially lower the cost of ownership and might be used in the smallest of applications.



This increases its dollar content per device, thereby helping the company in share gains and margin expansion. Tough competition from the likes of Broadcom, Analog Devices and Intel is also fended off as a result of the same.

