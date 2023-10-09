Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $156.72, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Texas Instruments in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 24, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.82, reflecting a 25.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.57 billion, showing a 12.86% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.33 per share and a revenue of $18.03 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.94% and -9.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Texas Instruments presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.91.

We can additionally observe that TXN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.73.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.