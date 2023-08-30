Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $169.23, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.57 billion, down 12.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Texas Instruments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Texas Instruments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.07.

Meanwhile, TXN's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

