Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $188.36, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.86% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TXN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TXN is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.32 billion, up 33.32% from the year-ago period.

TXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $17.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.28% and +20.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.65% higher within the past month. TXN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note TXN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.38, which means TXN is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.