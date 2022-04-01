Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $182.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 7.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.71 billion, up 9.93% from the year-ago period.

TXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.09 per share and revenue of $19.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.05% and +8.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Texas Instruments has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.18 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.78, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

