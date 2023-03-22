Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $176.32, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.03% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.36 billion, down 11.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $18.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.81% and -9.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.7. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.7.

Meanwhile, TXN's PEG ratio is currently 2.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

