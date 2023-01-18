Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $173.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.61% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.6 billion, down 4.88% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower within the past month. Texas Instruments is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.34.

We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

