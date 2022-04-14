Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $173.66, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, up 16.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.71 billion, up 9.93% from the year-ago period.

TXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.09 per share and revenue of $19.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.05% and +8.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Texas Instruments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.6, which means Texas Instruments is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

