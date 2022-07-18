Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $159.67, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.07, up 0.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.53 billion, down 1.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.71 per share and revenue of $18.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.45% and +3.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Texas Instruments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.46, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 1.97 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

