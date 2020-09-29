Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $141.50, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.15% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TXN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, down 16.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.41 billion, down 9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

TXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $13.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.63% and -7.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TXN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TXN is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note TXN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.09, so we one might conclude that TXN is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, TXN's PEG ratio is currently 3.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

