Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $169.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 0.51% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Texas Instruments is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.57 billion, down 12.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $18.02 billion, which would represent changes of -21.83% and -10.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Texas Instruments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.98, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

