Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $186.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.44 billion, up 8.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Texas Instruments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Texas Instruments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.7, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.