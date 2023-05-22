Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $171.04, changing hands as high as $171.11 per share. Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TXN's low point in its 52 week range is $144.4589 per share, with $186.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.86. The TXN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Cheap Utilities Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FCBP
United Insurance Holdings Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.