Texas Instruments (TXN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Texas Instruments (TXN) reached $154.30, with a +1.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.2%.

The chipmaker's stock has dropped by 6.07% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Texas Instruments in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, down 26.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.57 billion, down 12.86% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $18.04 billion, indicating changes of -22.15% and -9.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% lower. At present, Texas Instruments boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Texas Instruments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.86.

We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

