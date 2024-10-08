Texas Instruments (TXN) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) ended the recent trading session at $202.21, demonstrating a +0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 0.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Texas Instruments in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.36, reflecting a 24.44% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.11 billion, reflecting a 9.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.11 per share and a revenue of $15.72 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.72% and -10.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Texas Instruments. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Texas Instruments presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.38. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.2 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that TXN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.91.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

