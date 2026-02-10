Texas Instruments (TXN) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Texas Instruments' (TXN) international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this chipmaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing TXN's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.42 billion, showing rise of 10.4%. We will now explore the breakdown of TXN's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Dive into TXN's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Japan contributed $290 million in revenue, making up 6.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $297.43 million, this meant a surprise of -2.5%. Looking back, Japan contributed $313 million, or 6.6%, in the previous quarter, and $277 million, or 6.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Rest of World generated $98 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 2.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +26.34% compared to the $77.57 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of World accounted for $74 million (1.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $69 million (1.7%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $948 million came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 21.4%. This represented a surprise of +3.13% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $919.21 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $972 million, or 20.5%, and $786 million, or 19.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Rest of Asia accounted for 10.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $457 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -4.19%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $476.96 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of Asia contributed $505 million (10.7%) and $432 million (10.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

China generated $951 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 21.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +1.9% compared to the $933.3 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, China accounted for $1.02 billion (21.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $821 million (20.5%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments to report $4.51 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 11% from the year-ago quarter. Japan, Rest of World, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rest of Asia and China are expected to contribute 6.5% (translating to $293.26 million), 1.7% ($77.37 million), 20.5% ($925.54 million), 10.5% ($473.62 million), and 20.7% ($933.44 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $19.36 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 9.5% from the year before. The revenues from Japan, Rest of World, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rest of Asia and China are expected to make up 6.4%, 1.7%, 20%, 10.3%, and 20.5% of this total, corresponding to $1.24 billion, $322.14 million, $3.86 billion, $2 billion, and $3.97 billion, respectively.

The Bottom Line

Texas Instruments' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Examining the Latest Trends in Texas Instruments' Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has gained 15.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Texas Instruments is a part, has declined 1.1% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 41.2% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.7% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 2.3%

