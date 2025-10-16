Texas Instruments (TXN) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Texas Instruments (TXN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.65 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Instruments metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $319.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' should arrive at $717.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Analog' will reach $3.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Analog' will likely reach $1.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.32 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Other' should come in at $12.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' will reach $131.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Texas Instruments have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

