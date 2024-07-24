Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Texas Instruments TXN reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The figure exceeded the guided range of $1.05-$1.16 per share.



The figure declined 35% year over year but gained 1.7% sequentially.



TXN reported revenues of $3.82 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. The figure came within management’s guidance of $3.65-$3.95 billion.



Revenues decreased 16% from the year-ago quarter’s level but increased 4% sequentially.



The year-over-year decline was attributed to sluggishness in its Analog, Embedded Processing and Other segments.



On a sequential basis, Texas Instruments benefited from personal electronics, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets.



Sequentially, growth of mid-teens in the personal electronics market was a positive.



A sequential mid-single-digit increase in the communications equipment market was a positive. A 20% sequential growth in the enterprise systems market was a plus.



However, automotive and industrial markets declined by mid-single digits and low-single-digit sequentially, respectively.



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained 18.1% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry’s growth of 109.1%.



Nevertheless, TXN’s investments in growth avenues and competitive advantages, including manufacturing, technology, product portfolio expansion and consistent returns to shareholders, are likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock in the days ahead.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Segments in Detail

Analog: Revenues of $2.93 billion were generated from the segment (76.6% of total revenues), down 11% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90 billion.



Embedded Processing: Revenues amounted to $615 million (16.1% of total revenues), down 31% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.57 million.



Other: Revenues totaled $279 million (7.3% of total revenues), down 22% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure beat the consensus mark of $205.21 million.

Operating Details

Texas Instruments’ gross margin of 58% contracted 640 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level.



As a percentage of revenues, selling, general and administrative expenses expanded 200 bps year over year to $465 million in the reported quarter.



Research and development expenses of $498 million expanded 250 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level as a percentage of revenues.



The operating margin was 32.7%, which contracted 1080 bps from the prior-year quarter’s number.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, the cash and short-term investment balance was $9.7 billion compared with $10.4 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



At the end of the reported quarter, TXN had a long-term debt of $12.842 billion compared with $12.840 billion in the prior quarter.



The current debt was $1.05 billion, down from $1.35 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024.



Texas Instruments generated $1.57 billion of cash from operations, up from $1.02 billion in the previous quarter.



Capex was $1.06 billion in the reported quarter, and the company reported a free cash flow of $507 million.



Texas Instruments paid out dividends worth $1.185 billion in the reported quarter. It repurchased shares worth $71 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, TXN expects revenues between $3.94 billion and $4.26 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is currently pegged at $4.12 billion, indicating a decline of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.



The company expects earnings within $1.24-$1.48 per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a fall of 25% from the year-ago quarter.



The company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 13%

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Texas Instruments carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Badger Meter BMI and Apple AAPL. Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Badger Meter and Apple carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have gained 45.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 16.07%.



Badger Meter shares have gained 30.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is currently projected at 16.73%.



Apple shares have gained 16.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AAPL is currently projected at 12.48%.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.