Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Texas Instruments TXN reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.35 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. The bottom line exceeded management’s guidance of $2.01-$2.29 per share. Further, the figure rose 26% year over year and 3.5% sequentially.



The company reported revenues of $4.91 billion, which improved 14% from the year-ago quarter and 1.5% from the prior quarter. The top line surpassed management’s guidance of $4.5-$4.9 billion. Also, revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71 billion.



Top-line growth was driven by a solid demand environment across automotive and industrial end markets. Also, the growing momentum across the communication equipment and enterprise systems markets contributed well. Strong performance delivered by the Analog segment drove the results further.



However, softness in the personal electronics market was concerning.



The company anticipates China lockdowns to act as a headwind in second-quarter 2022. Due to this, it has provided weaker-than-expected guidance.



This, in turn, led to a 3.1% decline in shares of Texas Instruments in the pre-market trading.



Nevertheless, the company’s efficient manufacturing strategies and continuous returns to shareholders are likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock. Its substantial investments in growth avenues and competitive advantages are other positives.



The continuous rise in the demand for electronic components remains a major tailwind.

End-Market Details

Revenues in the industrial market grew 20% from the year-ago quarter, owing to a solid momentum across most sectors.



The company’s revenues generated from the automotive market also grew 20% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues in the communications equipment market increased 10% year over year.



Enterprise systems’ revenues witnessed 35% year-over-year growth, owing to the strength in data center and enterprise computing.



However, revenues from the personal electronics market declined in the mid-single digits from the year-ago quarter.

Segments in Detail

Analog: The company generated $3.82 billion from the segment (77.8% of total revenues), which increased 16% from the year-ago quarter.



Embedded Processing: The segment generated $782 million in revenues (15.9% of total revenues), up 2% year over year.



Other: Revenues in the segment were $307 million (6.3% of total revenues). The figure was up 27% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Details

Texas Instruments’ gross margin of 70.2% expanded 500 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.



As a percentage of revenues, selling, general and administrative expenses contracted 130 bps year over year to $422 million in the reported quarter.



Research and development expenses of $391 million contracted 100 bps from the year-ago quarter as a percentage of revenues.



The operating margin was 52.2%, which expanded 700 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, the cash and short-term investment balance was $9.8 billion compared with $9.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



At the end of the reported quarter, the company had long-term debt of $7.242 billion compared with $7.241 billion in the prior quarter.



Current debt was $500 million in first-quarter 2022, the same as fourth-quarter 2021.



The company generated $2.14 billion of cash from operations, down from $2.36 billion in the previous quarter.



Capex was $443 million in the reported quarter. Further, free cash flow stood at $1.7 billion.



Texas Instruments paid out dividends worth $1.06 billion in the reported quarter. The company repurchased shares worth $589 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2022, Texas Instruments expects revenues between $4.2 billion and $4.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.94 billion.



Earnings are expected to be $1.84-$2.26 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.29 per share.

