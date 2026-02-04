Texas Instruments (TXN) Price Target Increased by 12.81% to 213.95

The average one-year price target for Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) has been revised to $213.95 / share. This is an increase of 12.81% from the prior estimate of $189.65 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $283.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.00% from the latest reported closing price of $225.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an decrease of 299 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.46%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 890,143K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,213K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,164K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,107K shares , representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 26.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,787K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,294K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 22,771K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,926K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,617K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,225K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 18.02% over the last quarter.

