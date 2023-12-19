Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) ended the recent trading session at $168.50, demonstrating a +0.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 7.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Texas Instruments in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, down 31.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.11 billion, down 11.92% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.04 per share and a revenue of $17.56 billion, representing changes of -25.03% and -12.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. As of now, Texas Instruments holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Texas Instruments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.66, which means Texas Instruments is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TXN's PEG ratio is currently 2.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.