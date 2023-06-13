Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $177.41, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion, down 16.43% from the year-ago period.

TXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $17.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.34% and -10.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Texas Instruments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.52.

Meanwhile, TXN's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.