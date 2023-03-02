Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $174.08, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.45% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Texas Instruments as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, down 25.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.36 billion, down 11.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $18.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.81% and -9.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower within the past month. Texas Instruments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Texas Instruments has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.87, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

